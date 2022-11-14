Tributes
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree

27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie(Hawaii Island police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona police say Dyllan Paulo-Leslie has been charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder and auto theft.

He’s accused of shooting at an officer Thursday night after crashing a truck as he fled the scene of an armed robbery.

Read more here: Suspect fired on officer who rushed to aid victims in car crash, Hawaii Island police say

He allegedly held-up a store in the Kaloko Light Industrial Park. Then, while he and suspect Brittany Johnson were driving away, they collided with an SUV on Hina Lani street, according to authorities.

Police say that’s when Paulo-Leslie opened-fire at a responding officer, but missed. They allegedly fled the scene but were found and arrested a short time after.

The driver of that vehicle did not require medical attention at the scene.

Other charges Paulo-Leslie now faces includes multiple firearms offenses, terroristic threatening, theft and driving infractions.

Johnson has been released pending investigation.

Bail for Paulo-Leslie has been set at more than $1.5 million. He is expected in court Monday.

