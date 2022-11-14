Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Amid jump in respiratory infections, doctors urge mindfulness ahead of holidays

“I think the biggest tip is to not be afraid of RSV, or any of the viruses we lived in the past,” said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fall and winter seasons are typically busy for pediatricians because they’re dealing with multiple viruses including the flu, parainfluenza, and RSV, but this year has been particularly busy -- coming out of a pandemic.

“I think the biggest tip is to not be afraid of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), or any of the viruses we lived in the past,” said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chair of Pediatrics at the Queen’s Health System. “And what this is, is a return.”

Salle said RSV, traditionally is a virus that most toddlers get.

But because of COVID protocols like masking and social distancing ending, she said they’re seeing a lot more RSV cases in older children and in some adults.

“But now, all the things that we caught when we were in preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school, our kids are starting to get it all at once,” said Salle. “And we’re seeing those numbers go up rapidly.”

“As a result, in the hospitals, we will see those numbers also float up equally.”

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children says in October, they admitted more kids for RSV cases than any other month in the past six years.

They add that cases are declining slightly compared to early October.

Kaiser’s Moanalua Medical Center says 90% of children admitted have RSV, but the center still has capacity and the ability to flex up if needed.

Salle said she has sent about 20% of her patients to the emergency room.

And with the holiday season here, she encourages families to take the steps necessary to protect one another.

“When we come together, all the rules that we can sometimes put aside, we need to keep in mind,” said Salle. “So, if you know you’re sick, maybe consider not joining in with your family, wearing a mask when you do join your family or at minimum washing hands and covering your mouth when you cough.”

Salle said whenever there’s a doubt and whenever your child looks like they’re struggling, reach out to your doctor so they can determine whether your child needs to go to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi points out a utility room housing an air conditioning unit next...
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
Two hikers were injured after a boulder fell near Lulumahu Falls.
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

Dillon Ancheta HNN
In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations
HNN File Image
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
Kulahaven Farms in Upcountry Maui to end operations by the end of the year.
In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations
27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Charges filed, bail set at $1.5M for suspect in Big Island crime spree