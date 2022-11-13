Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities.

Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m.

A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing the street or walking on the road, police said.

The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and rendered aid.

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say its unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

