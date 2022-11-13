Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.
Approximate area of the crash, according to HPD.(Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities.

Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m.

A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing the street or walking on the road, police said.

The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and rendered aid.

Paramedics arrived and took the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say its unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi points out a utility room housing an air conditioning unit next...
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Two hikers were injured after a boulder fell near Lulumahu Falls.
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail

Latest News

Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
Keep It simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened...
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Firefighters respond to early-morning mail drop box fire at Kapolei Post Office
Honolulu physician, Dr. Ira Zunin, sees Hickam resident Kat McClanahan for neurological issues.
Lawsuit over Navy’s contaminated water grows as more families come forward with health problems