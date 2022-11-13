Tributes
Wahine volleyball continues tear of Big West with sweeps over UC San Diego, UC Irvine

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Dan Respicio | Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued their tear of the Big West Conference on Saturday with a sweep over UC Irvine on the road.

The win comes one day after notching a sweep over UC San Diego to make it four-straight sweeps on the season and their eighth straight win — tied for their longest win streak of the season.

Against the Anteaters, UH’s Amber Igiede and Riley Wagoner combined for 27 kills while setter Kate Lang dished out 34 assists to help Hawaii win.

The ‘Bows are back home next week for their final homestand of the season, taking on Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield.

