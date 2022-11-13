Firefighters respond to early-morning mail drop box fire at Kapolei Post Office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to an early-morning mail drop box fire at the Kapolei Post Office on Saturday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke emanating from the USPS mail drop box fronting the Post Office.

According to HFD, firefighters initially used two fire extinguishers to control the fire without opening the mailbox, but had to pry it open to smother the burning debris.

The USPS said it assumed responsibility for the contents of the mailbox and secured them at the Waipahu Post Office for processing.

The local USPS Postmaster said any mail that was deposited into the drop box on Nov. 11 after 2:24 p.m. may have been destroyed in the fire.

Authorities said whatever mail that is found to be intact will be returned to the sender via USPS mail.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the USPS Consumer Affairs Office at (800) 275-8777.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates remain under investigation.

This story will be updated.

