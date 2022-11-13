Tributes
Easing winds, less active showers on the way

More typical trade wind weather is expected for much of the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Trade winds will ease and shift from a more typical east-northeast direction while an area of enhanced moisture diminishes by Sunday afternoon.

Moderate winds and more stable conditions are expected Monday. But here’s a First Alert for more showers Tuesday, as a narrow convergence band may combine with an upper level trough, leading to some instability and maybe a few heavier showers around the island chain.

Lighter trade winds are expected for the second half of the work week, with another chance of enhanced rainfall near the end of the week. There’s still some uncertainty here, so stay tuned.

In surf, a long-period moderate sized swell may push waves on north shores to just under the high surf advisory threshold Sunday, with a potentially larger swell Tuesday.

The recent run of stronger trade winds is generating rough waves for east shores. A small south swell will keep some small surf rolling in for south-facing shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted until 6 a.m. Sunday for coastal waters around Kauai County and Oahu.

