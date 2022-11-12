Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
A view from the sand at Ke Nui Beach shows concrete foundation supporting home on Ke Nui Road.
North Shore property owner offers to take down concrete barrier poured on Sunset Beach
Officials are investigating after a boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
awaii Island police are investigating following a 2-car crash along Hina Lani Street Thursday...
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in Kona
One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to...
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate