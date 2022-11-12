Veterans Day also highlights efforts needed for struggling servicemembers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Veterans Day also serves as a reminder that many who served are struggling and living on the streets.

There about 6,000 homeless people statewide and of that, a large portion served our country in the armed forces.

The Institute for Human Services has made an extensive effort to help Hawaii’s homeless vets finding permanent housing for more than 400 over the last 10 years.

But those who work with their veterans program know so many are in need of assistance.

“Being a veteran myself, even more so, I’m more drawn to these gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen,” said IHS veterans service case manager Timothy Johnson. “So therefore, it makes more sense as we can relate, so when we communicate, it’s on a dialogue that we both share.”

As part of its program, IHS will also help veterans obtain benefits, as well as, temporary housing.

“A lot of times these services are set up for guys that are simply at a crisis for whatever reason in their lives,” said IHS veterans resources coordinator Keith Billingsley. “We just want to continue to let them know that we are there for them when that happens. Our mission is to get them re-housed as soon as possible.”

If you or know of anyone in need of assistance, contact IHS’s outreach number at 808-447-2883

