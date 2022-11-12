Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Reported gas leak prompted evacuations at Pieology University restaurant

Reported gas leak at Pieology University Restaurant Friday night.
Reported gas leak at Pieology University Restaurant Friday night.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili.

Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor of gas that the caller smelled.

After the HFD Hazardous Materials technicians investigated with meters calibrated to identify toxic gasses, officials said no traceable readings were found in the area.

According to HFD, the Hawaii Gas Company was called in to confirm there was no propane gas leaking in the area.

The Hawaii Gas Company took over around 7:15 p.m., but no word on what their crews found.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
A view from the sand at Ke Nui Beach shows concrete foundation supporting home on Ke Nui Road.
North Shore property owner offers to take down concrete barrier poured on Sunset Beach
Officials are investigating after a boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
awaii Island police are investigating following a 2-car crash along Hina Lani Street Thursday...
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in Kona
One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to...
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea

Latest News

Two hikers were injured after a boulder fell near Lulumahu Falls.
Hiker injured after falling near waterfall at Lulumahu Falls trail
Honolulu physician, Dr. Ira Zunin, sees Hickam resident Kat McClanahan for neurological issues.
Plaintiffs in Red Hill lawsuit speak out as concerns grow over military about-face
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘It’s time’: Governor-elect Green off to Japan to promote Hawaii tourism
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona