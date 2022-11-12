Reported gas leak prompted evacuations at Pieology University restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili.

Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor of gas that the caller smelled.

After the HFD Hazardous Materials technicians investigated with meters calibrated to identify toxic gasses, officials said no traceable readings were found in the area.

According to HFD, the Hawaii Gas Company was called in to confirm there was no propane gas leaking in the area.

The Hawaii Gas Company took over around 7:15 p.m., but no word on what their crews found.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.