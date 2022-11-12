Hiker injured after falling near waterfall at Lulumahu Falls trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the waterfall.

Officials added that during the rescue, one firefighter sustained injuries after a tree limb fell on him.

Both the hiker and the injured firefighter were airlifted and transported to a nearby hospital.

No word on the condition of the firefighter or the hiker’s.

