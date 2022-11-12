Tributes
Breezy and cool conditions into Saturday

Breezy to locally strong N/NE winds should ease sometime Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Breezy to locally strong trade winds will continue into much of Saturday, with a wind advisory posted overnight for the usual windy areas of west and central Maui, the island of Lanai and the Kohala area of the island of Hawaii.

The mostly dry, cool and stable airmass developed behind a front that will dissipate near Hawaii Island. Winds should decrease slightly sometime Saturday.

Some of the remnant moisture from the dissipating frontal boundary may get pushed back over the islands, bringing a few showers for windward areas.

There’s a chance for lighter trade winds during the middle of next week, but rainfall should be limited over the next seven days.

In surf, a moderate, medium-period north-northeast swell will bring waves in the 7 to 10 foot range for north shores, peaking Saturday. East shores exposed to that swell will see a steady increase as well.

Surf will remain on the smaller side for west and south shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

