Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With spike in respiratory illnesses, officials urge precautions ahead of flu season

As respiratory infections remain at elevated levels nationwide, Hawaii is still seeing a spike...
As respiratory infections remain at elevated levels nationwide, Hawaii is still seeing a spike in cases.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is experiencing a spike in respiratory infections as hospitals nationwide also see a high level of cases ― in a situation that’s sparking concern ahead of winter.

State Department of Health officials said Thursday the islands are seeing more infections earlier than expected.

The usual peak for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) season is mid-November into December. But DOH says over the last couple of months, there were more than 2,000 reported cases and many more cases likely going undetected.

Officials say part of the concern is what happens on the mainland typically makes its way to the islands and right now, California is experiencing a spike in influenza and COVID-19 infections.

That’s sparking worry about a winter influx of RSV, flu, and coronavirus across the state.

“The concern right now with our health systems is seeing them all at once,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “So whatever we can do to slow down transmission, to take extra care precautions to wash our hands, cover our coughs, stay home when we are sick and wear a mask.

“That’s another measure that can reduce risk of transmitting to others or getting infected.”

Kaiser Permanente says its Moanalua facility is busy, but not overwhelmed.

“Approximately 90% of the children admitted to the facility have RSV,” said KP representatives, in a statement.

“Patients range in age from a few weeks old to toddlers and preschool age children. The great team of nurses and physicians are handling the surge well. Moanalua Medical Center still has capacity in the Pediatric Unit and like most hospitals has the ability to flex up if needed.”

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children say cases are declining slightly compared to early October.

The state is also using this time to remind the public about getting up to date with COVID and flu immunizations.

DOH data shows only 13% of the population has received the new bivalent COVID booster aimed at targeting the Omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
Allan Jardine, 40, charged by prosecutors for habitual property crimes.
‘Habitual’ offender accused of causing significant damage to barber shop faces new felony charge
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into another vehicle in Wahiawa
Maria Ressa
IN FULL: Interview with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa
Konawaena storms into HHSAA Tournament set to face either Aiea or Lahainaluna
HPD police cruiser / file image
Bomb techs deployed to Kalihi home following report of possible explosive device