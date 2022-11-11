Rainbow Warriors football back at home to take on Utah State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team returns to Manoa to host Mountain West Conference foe Utah State this weekend at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii hopes to end a six-game losing streak to the Aggies and get their first win over USU since 2010 while also trying to snap a season losing streak, currently sitting at 2-8 on the year.

Most recently, the Braddahhood is returning home after a disheartening 55-13 loss to Fresno State for their third-straight defeat.

Saturday’s match-up is the 18th meeting between the ‘Bows and Aggies with Utah State holding the 11-6 advantage all-time.

Kick off is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Ching Field.

