Rainbow Wahine volleyball hits the road to face UC San Diego, UC Irvine

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back on the road this weekend for two Big West Conference matches against UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

Hawaii meet the Tritons on Friday followed by a drive to Irvine to face the Anteaters on Saturday.

The Wahine currently have a one-game lead over UC Santa Barbara to keep the No. 1 spot in the Big West standings.

UH is coming off of a two sweep weekend, downing Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton at SimpliFi Arena to improve to 16-6 overall on the season.

First serve on Friday is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

