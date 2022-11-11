Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn

A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on her social media. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An incident involving a former middle school teacher in Arizona has parents upset after what they say their kids saw online.

Arizona’s Family reports students at Thunderbolt Middle School found their teacher’s online account that contained pornographic content, which appeared to be filmed in her eighth-grade classroom.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation,” said Kristina Minor, a student’s mother. “She [the teacher] doesn’t care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks.”

Minor said she has also seen the teacher’s explicit content online.

“She [the teacher] uses her school yearbook photo on OnlyFans,” Minor said.

Currently, the Lake Havasu Police Department said no charges have been filed.

However, parents say they remain disgusted at the situation.

“I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this,” said Alea Bilski, a student’s mother.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” Minor added.

Parents of students at Thunderbolt Middle School said the Lake Havasu Unified School District sent the following message to them regarding the incident:

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

According to Arizona Family, parents said they also received an email that the former teacher’s husband, who worked at an elementary school in the same district, was also fired. He reportedly appeared in some of the material.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
Allan Jardine, 40, charged by prosecutors for habitual property crimes.
‘Habitual’ offender accused of causing significant damage to barber shop faces new felony charge
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii

Latest News

Hawaii election
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
New state funding will help expand nursing classes, but it’s a fraction of what’s needed
File Graphic
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
Security cameras captured the latest smash-and-grab at Hi-Tech Surf Sports' Paia location early...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind