Open House: Unit with city views of Honolulu and full service retirement community at One Kalakaua

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!
By HI Now Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Enjoy the city & pool views from this spacious 2BR/2BA unit nestled in the heart of Honolulu. Unit includes enclosed lanai, new carpet & paint, full-size Bosch washer & dryer, pool, and community storage on every floor. Unit is in a secured, & pet-friendly building with a resident manager, and 1 assigned parking stall close to building entrance. Imagine the convenience of taking a short drive or bike ride to work, , or explore the array of dining & shopping from Ward Village, Ala Moana, Chinatown & more! Enjoy all that city living has to offer!

Welcome to One Kalakaua! This original 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit was converted into a spacious renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This unit faces the cooler side of the building, with gorgeous views from all sides of the unit. One Kalakaua is the only fee simple full service retirement community in a convenient central Honolulu location. Services include fine dining, weekly maid service, organized events and activities, daily exercise classes, 24 Hr. assistance in-living services, and Hale Ola Kino, a 32-bed award winning skilled nursing facility. Call for your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

