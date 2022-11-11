Olympian, NBA Champion Patty Mills officially sponsors the North Shore Classic

Tributes
Four-time Olympian and NBA Champion Patty Mills announced on Friday that he is the official sponsor of the North Shore Classic, an annual NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in Laie, Hawaii.(kylechinen | North Shore Classic)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four-time Olympian and NBA Champion Patty Mills announced on Friday that he is the official sponsor of the North Shore Classic, an annual NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in Laie, Hawaii.

Officially named the ‘Patty Mills North Shore Classic’, the tournament is set to debut on November 25th and 26th at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are a part of the inaugural field that also includes Texas State, Sacramento State and Southern Utah.

In a demonstration of his commitment to the tourney, the Brooklyn Nets guard and Indigenous Australian is inviting fans to get tickets to the two-day event, starting at $10 per ticket/per day — there will also be hundreds of free tickets presented to North Shore Community members for the Thanksgiving weekend tournament.

Tickets for the Patty Mills North Shore Classic are available, here.

