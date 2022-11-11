Tributes
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into another vehicle in Wahiawa

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa is completely shut down Thursday afternoon as authorities investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered “extensive injuries” after crashing into another vehicle.

Police said Kamehameha Highway is shut down in both directions, between Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive.

Authorities have not provided further details yet.

This story will be updated.

