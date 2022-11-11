Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into another vehicle in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa is completely shut down Thursday afternoon as authorities investigate a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered “extensive injuries” after crashing into another vehicle.

Police said Kamehameha Highway is shut down in both directions, between Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive.

Authorities have not provided further details yet.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.