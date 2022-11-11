Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.(San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brenton Awa beats Incumbant Gil Riviere.
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
Security cameras captured the latest smash-and-grab at Hi-Tech Surf Sports' Paia location early...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to...
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea

Latest News

Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Hawaii veterans are set to return after the state's first-ever Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Hawaii vets taking part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight to return home on Veterans Day