Hawaii vets taking part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight to return home on Veterans Day

Hawaii veterans are set to return after the state's first-ever Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Hawaii veterans are set to return after the state's first-ever Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.(Gray DC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes will return home to Hawaii.

About 27 Hawaii veterans were taking part in the state’s first-ever Honor Flight.

Earlier this week, they were flown over to Washington D.C., where they were able to take in all the sites at our nation’s capital to reflect on their service.

They’re scheduled to arrive back in Honolulu on Friday, where they will be met with a military welcome — complete with a band and cheering crowds.

The Honor Flight Network organizes trips to D.C. for retired servicemembers.

The first Honor Flight was in 2005. So far, more than 250,000 veterans across the country have taken part in the program to visit war memorials.

More trips for Hawaii veterans are being planned in the coming years.

