Hawaii men’s basketball opens 2022-23 season with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball begins their 2022-23 regular season with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend.

Joining the ‘Bows in their opening weekend tournament will be Eastern Washington, Yale and Mississippi Valley State.

The latter team facing UH on opening night, Hawaii is 4-0 all-time against MVS and look to snag their first Rainbow Classic title since 2017.

UH is coming off of a 87-71 exhibition win over Hawaii-Hilo on November 3rd. A game that saw the return of some players lost to injury a season ago, like Noel Coleman and Samuta Avea.

After their opener, Hawaii will face Eastern Washington on Sunday and Yale on Monday.

Following the Rainbow Classic, UH will play back-to-back weekends in Laie with a game against Hawaii Pacific on November 19th and the Patty Mills North Shore Classic on Thanksgiving weekend.

