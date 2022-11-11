Tributes
Hawaii Island police shut down road for investigation following 2-car crash in Kona

Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following a 2-car crash in Kona Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Hina Lani Street near Costco.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the intersection of Hina Lani Street and Route 190 will be closed for the next several hours.

The public is advised to avoid the area. Authorities said detours are available using Hina Lani Street or Palani Road

Images sent to Hawaii News Now reveal the damage left behind — a mangled pickup truck and SUV with debris scattered.

No word on any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

