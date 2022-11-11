Hawaii Island police shut down road for investigation following 2-car crash in Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating following a 2-car crash in Kona Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Hina Lani Street near Costco.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the intersection of Hina Lani Street and Route 190 will be closed for the next several hours.

The public is advised to avoid the area. Authorities said detours are available using Hina Lani Street or Palani Road

Images sent to Hawaii News Now reveal the damage left behind — a mangled pickup truck and SUV with debris scattered.

No word on any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.