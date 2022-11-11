Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler, drier and breezy to locally windy weather is expected through Saturday. The trades will ease over the weekend, with some showery weather expected at times, particularly over windward locales Saturday through Sunday morning, Moderate trade winds early next week will ease into the light to moderate range and become more easterly by Wednesday and next Thursday.

A moderate north northeast swell will be moving in early Friday morning and peaking on Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected to arrive this weekend. Surf associated with this northwest swell may reach High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night and Sunday. Another potentially larger northwest swell is due during the middle of next week. A very small south southwest swell is due late Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

