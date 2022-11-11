Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo.

The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”

More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted.

On this National Adoption month, Director of Social Work Shaylah Nichols along with Noelani Lommasson and Brenna Holmes-Mumford who were both adopted from China, clear up common misconceptions and take us through the process of adoption.

SPECIAL TWO-PART CONVERSATION:

