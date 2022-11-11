Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo.

The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”

More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted.

On this National Adoption month, Director of Social Work Shaylah Nichols along with Noelani Lommasson and Brenna Holmes-Mumford who were both adopted from China, clear up common misconceptions and take us through the process of adoption.

SPECIAL TWO-PART CONVERSATION:

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
Allan Jardine, 40, charged by prosecutors for habitual property crimes.
‘Habitual’ offender accused of causing significant damage to barber shop faces new felony charge
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii

Latest News

Delissea argutidentata
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
Kallie Barnes plants a keiki Delissea argutidentata.
Delissea argutidentata