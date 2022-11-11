Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results

The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes.

The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked.

The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.

In previous elections, after the polls closed, ballots from Molokai and Lanai had to be flown to Maui to be processed. And on Hawaii Island, the ballots had to be driven from Kona to Hilo, where the service center is located.

All this used to delay results for those counties on election night.

But on Tuesday, the state was able to bypass that process.

State Sen. Lynn Decoite, who represents Molokai, Lanai, and parts of Maui, welcomed the technology.

“I love to see the results faster, like everybody else,” she said. “As long as the accuracy is there, I don’t see why not.”

The ballots were still flown or driven to the service centers to be secured.

That ensures the ballots are there if needed. The state Elections Office said they plan on using Remote Rally moving forward and could expand the service if pop-up voting places are open on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
Allan Jardine, 40, charged by prosecutors for habitual property crimes.
‘Habitual’ offender accused of causing significant damage to barber shop faces new felony charge
Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii

Latest News

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
New state funding will help expand nursing classes, but it’s a fraction of what’s needed
Security cameras captured the latest smash-and-grab at Hi-Tech Surf Sports' Paia location early...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to...
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea
Sixteen thousand people ran in last year’s Honolulu Marathon, including Anthony Murata who...
He’s come a long way since his days as a heavy drinker and is running 52.4 miles to prove it