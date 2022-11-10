Wahine volleyball’s Lang named Big West Setter of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West conference leading Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was the recipient of another weekly honor with setter Kate Lang being named the Big West Setter of the Week.

The sophomore from Texas had a big weekend at home, notching 66 assists and 17 digs in Hawaii’s wins over Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.

In their match against the Titans, Lang dished out 9 assists and 11 digs to get her seventh double-double of the season.

The 13-1 Rainbow Wahine are on the road this weekend for matches against UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.