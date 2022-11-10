Tributes
‘Habitual’ offender accused of causing significant damage to barber shop faces new felony charge

Allan Jardine, 40, charged by prosecutors for habitual property crimes.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial offender known to west side communities is facing new charges.

Allan Jardine, 40, faces one count of habitual property crime related to the theft of a water pipe on Sept. 24.

Prosecutors say that pipe was attached to a larger water pipe feeding an area barber shop. The broken pipe resulted in a leak inside the shop that caused significant damage inside.

“Jardine is well known to our Waianae Coast communities,” said City Prosecutor Steve Alm.

“When convicted of misdemeanor theft or criminal property damage, offenders face little or no jail time. The Habitual Property Crime statute helps hold these individuals accountable by providing felony consequences to the actions of chronic property offenders.”

Prosecutors added that Jardine is a serial property offender with seven prior convictions. Most of them have been for theft and criminal property damage.

Because of his record, prosecutors said they were able to charge him with the class C felony charge. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of at least one year in prison with a max sentence of up to five years.

