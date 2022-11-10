Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Southern Comfort drops new line of ‘drinking pants’ for holiday season

Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.
Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.(Southern Comfort)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Southern Comfort, a brand best known for its whisky, is venturing into fashion with a new product: pants!

The whisky company is releasing what its calling “drinking pants” ahead of the nationwide Thanksgiving Eve homecomings.

According to a news release, the pants are a one-of-a-kind line of unisex custom trousers specifically designed to make the most of the holiday season’s conviviality.

Sara Saunders, Southern Comfort’s vice president of global marketing, said the company conducted detailed market research that lead them to an important conclusion.

“Pants today are missing a few crucial elements that would improve lives everywhere, a key one being a shot glass pocket,” she said.

The "drinking pants" have a number of different features to help aid in holiday festivities.
The "drinking pants" have a number of different features to help aid in holiday festivities.(Southern Comfort)

The company said it added a perfectly-sized shot glass pocket so wearers can easily take the fun with them wherever they might go, along with a reversible “fancy pants” option for those who don’t mind wearing the same pair of pants two days in a row.

According to the company, the reversed side is better suited to be worn at formal gatherings, like Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

The pants will also have a fully adjustable waistband to accommodate the Thanksgiving festivities.

The pants are expected to be available for purchase from Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. EST to Nov. 21 or as long as supplies last. They’ll cost $11.23 to mark Thanksgiving Eve 2022, according to Southern Comfort.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Lahaina
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots

Latest News

A dedication ceremony took place Wednesday.
Pahoa park renamed to honor life, service of late Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
Kamehameha Highway near Hauula
Windward Oahu residents sound the alarm over worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway
Following a big election night, Governor-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke joined...
Green, Luke say they’re ready to ‘hit the ground running’ to tackle top issues
Tracy Lane Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they...
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother