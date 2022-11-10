Pahoa park renamed to honor life, service of late Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a special tribute took place to honor the late former mayor Billy Kenoi.

The Pahoa District Park in Puna was renamed in his honor Wednesday, on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Organizers say Kenoi believed parks are the heart of a community, and that building and improving the county’s parks was one of his greatest achievements while in office.

In attendance at the dedication ceremony was members of Kenoi’s family, former Kauai mayor and current County Council Member Bernard Carvalho, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, and students from Kua O Ka Lā Hawaiian Charter School.

Kenoi passed away in January of last year after a lengthy battle with cancer.

After his passing, he was remembered for his aloha spirit and dedication to serving the public, even while struggling with his health.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.