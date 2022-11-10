Tributes
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his

Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election.

“I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in us. And what we think we can deliver is overwhelming. And I’m very, very grateful, very thankful.”

Bissen beat out Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes.

After his loss, Victorino apologized to his supporters.

After clinching win in heated campaign for Maui mayor, Richard Bissen talks about plans for county.

“The results are in and I feel that the people have spoken and I accept the defeat and I’m sorry to the people that did not vote for me because I did not do a good job,” he said. “I apologize for that. I tried my best.”

Maui voters say it was surprising to hear an apology.

“I don’t think he needed to. I think he did a good job,” said Pukalani resident Dan Acosta.

“And I don’t think that he failed anybody by losing the Bissen. So I think I don’t think he needed to apologize.”

Bissen added that he appreciated Victorino’s humility and commitment to serving Maui.

“I’ve always known that he cares about Maui just like we care about Maui, and that was never the issue,” Bissen said. “And so I thank him for all the work he’s done for our for our county.”

Bissen says his first order of business is choosing his cabinet members.

