Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 near Kualakai Parkway off-ramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said.

Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m.

EMS treated the 32-year-old man and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police have shut down multiple lanes of the freeway in the area as they continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.