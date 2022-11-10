Konawaena storms into HHSAA Tournament set to face either Aiea or Lahainaluna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time to break down the bracket for the HHSAA Division I State Football tournament and its shaping up to be a good one in the highly competitive DI as The BIIF Champion Konawaena — who landed in the 2 seed — will meet either Aiea or Lahainaluna.

The Wildcats enjoyed an extra week of prep ahead of the State tournament, using the time to heal up after the long haul of the regular season, but besides the must needed rest, head coach Brad Uemoto says that they’re not concerned about a number.

“Outside of seeding and numbers next to your name, you know, at the end of the day it doesn’t mean anything outside of just that bye.” Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto told Hawaii News Now.

However, it does help when you have more time to prepare for two teams that couldn’t be any more different from each other.

“There are two very different teams.” Coach Uemoto said. “We obviously faced Lahainaluna before in the State Championship and the first thing that comes to mind is their offense and definitely preparing for it and it’s something that you don’t see all year so it’s a big change up for us and Aiea are the opposite end of it where they’re running a lot of spread.”

Aiea agrees that they’ll have their hands full with the Lunas.

“It’s going to be a tough game.” Aiea head coach Wendell Say says. “I mean Lahaina has been in the state tournament it seems like every year, so they’re very consistent in what they do, they’re very good at what they do.”

The MIL Champs run a now-uncommon wing-T offense, so the boys in Green and White have been in full prep mode for the last two weeks, not only for the game, but for the travel to Maui, however a midseason trip to Seattle primed Na Ali’i for the island hop.

It’s a chance for Aiea to represent their community statewide and according to coach Say — who’s been with the program for over 30 years — that this is about saying Mahalo to their Central Oahu town.

“I’ve grown up in this community and we always tell our kids you play for your community, you play for your family, you play for the school and this community has been very supportive in everything we did.” Coach Say said.

The game between Na Ali’i and the Lunas is set for Friday at 7: 00 p.m. on Maui.

