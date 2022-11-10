Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Game time is right around the corner in the HHSAA State Football Tournament, but some teams will have to wait a little bit longer, like the Iolani Raiders.

The ILH D ONE champs sit at the No. 1 seed in the State tourney, awaiting the winner of Waipahu and Kapa’a.

The Reigning Division I State Champs look to finally defend their title after not playing a game for over a month, using that time to prepare for another run in the tourney, something that longtime Iolani head coach Wendell Look says never gets old.

“It doesn’t get old for me because it’s always new for them.” Coach Look told Hawaii News Now.

Look making sure that despite being at the top of the mountain, the team knows that that was the byproduct of last year’s squad, telling them to carve their own path.

“Now the bar was set very high, but this is your turn to push it even higher and we’ve kept that mindset that this is your team.” Coach Look said. “This is your season, own it, own it.”

It does help when they have a healthy Micah Ho’omanawanui, the Raiders quarterback missing last year’s State run due to injury.

“Missing states last year really took a toll on me mentally, but, you know, my teammates, coaches and family kept me in there.” Ho’omanawanui said. “As long as we keep working hard, we’re gonna be all right.”

Iolani now waits to see if they will face Waipahu or Kapa’a and for the marauders and head coach Bryson Carvahlo, this weekend means the world to them, representing their home town.

“That’s where it hits kind of at home for me, I’m pouring back into kids that grew up in the same neighborhood that I grew up in, that came from the same background, the same struggles that I had to deal with.” Coach Carvahlo said. “I think that’s what makes it a lot more beneficial.”

The reigning OIA champs are gearing up for a battle with the Warriors.

“I feel the momentum picking up, you know, we have a great team ahead of us, so you all we can do is work with it.” Waipahu receiver Liatama Uiliata said. “All the boys over here putting in work day in and day out, I feel we have a good shot at this.”

On the other sideline, Kapa’a begins their first postseason in the Division I tournament, a special moment for a team that has had lots of success on Kauai and in the D II.

“Just the opportunity to play at this level and then of course we play the number one OIA team.” Kapa’a head coach Mike tresler said. “It’s scripting out to be a very challenging game for us, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Kick off between the Warriors and the Marauders is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.