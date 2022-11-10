HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Geiger Road when he drove into the opposite bound lane to overtake several vehicles.

Officials said as the motorcycle entered the intersection, it crashed into a small passenger bus that was initiating a left turn onto Kamakana Street from Geiger Road.

Authorities said the 76-year-oldwoman operating the bus, along with her 11 and 12-year-old passengers, were not injured and remained at the scene.

Although the operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, EMS pronounced that man dead at the scene.

Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in this collision. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This was Oahu’s 44th traffic fatality this year, compared to 37 at this same time last year.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

