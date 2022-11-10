Honoka’a, Waimea make State Tournament as Na Menehune take on Kaiser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BIIF Champion Honoka’a returns to the HHSAA State tournament as the No. 2 seed, waiting to see if they will meet Waimea or Kaiser.

“Been a while since Honoka’a won any type of championship.” Honoka’a head coach Fred Lau told Hawaii News Now. “In fact, 13 years.”

After going 3-3 in 2021, the Honoka’a Dragons finished the BIIF DII season with a 10-1 record and a league title.

Now sitting at the two seed in states, an opportunity to host a playoff game on the Big Island.

“To host it in front of the community, family, friends, you know, hard to describe it.” Coach Lau said. “Just walking on air right now, walking on air.”

It also helps that they have the bye week and the chance to watch both the teams they could face in the semifinals.

The game that Honoka’a will be watching sees another team return to the State tourney as the Waimea Na Menehune host Kaiser in Hanapepe — something that’s sending a jolt of energy into the whole community.

“The buzz is everywhere.” Waimea head coach Kyle Linoz said. “Everybody’s excited and I just hope we can put on a good show and be competitive when they come down.”

Waimea will have their hands full with a Kaiser team that finished second in the OIA DII, so Na Menehune head coach Kyle Linoz is making sure his boys are ready for the Cougs.

“Getting our kids acquainted to Kaiser and with their speed.” Coach Linoz said. “They have an outstanding team and we have our work cut out for us.”

No matter what happens, Na Menehune are relishing the fact that they are playing post season football, something they’ve missed out on for a very long time.

“We’ve been on the short end for a few years now, I think close to 20 years, so we’re excited for not just for ourselves, for our families and communities.” Coach Linoz said. “It’s a big deal for us and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Kaiser-Waimea game is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on Kauai.

