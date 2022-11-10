Tributes
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

Former TV newsman Brenton Awa has beaten the incumbent Gil Riviere, adding another Republican to the state Capitol.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu.

The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu.

Those results were released on Wednesday night, cementing state Sen. Gil Riviere’s defeat.

The incumbent lost by nearly 400 votes.

“It was a roller coaster ride,” said Awa. “It’s like my whole life I was taught to never give up. Here we are.”

Awa, who is from Kahuku, said he knocked on thousands of doors along the North Shore.

SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2022

“I’m not a politician. This was not something I wanted to do. But the community asked and knows my skillset.”

Riviere told HNN he conceded the race to Awa and called him to offer his support and help for a smooth transition.

