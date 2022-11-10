Tributes
Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions to linger through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.

The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours.

Winds may briefly weaken Thursday as the new high settles in and the cold front moves to the east, but the winds are expected to strengthen again to locally breezy levels for the weekend.

Pulses of small to moderate north-northeast swell will continue during the next few day. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected this weekend.

Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores.

A small south-southwest swell will arrive Friday night and may produce south shore surf a notch above seasonal average late Saturday and Sunday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

