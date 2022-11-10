Tributes
‘Everyone loved him’: Parents mourning loss of son shot, killed day after birthday

A family in Arizona is remembering their son after they say he was killed by another teen in a shooting. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona family says they are heartbroken after their teen son was shot and killed a day after his birthday.

Arizona’s Family reports that Stephen Benito Jacobo was shot over the weekend after he questioned why an armed teen was carrying a gun.

Stephen Benito Jacobo is being remembered as a young man who loved music.

“Everyone loved him. He was always so happy; his smile was so infectious. He was always dancing and joking. He made such a big impression on everyone he came in contact with,” said Alma Antolin, Stephen Benito Jacobo’s mother.

Mark Jacobo, Stephen Benito Jacobo’s father, remembers his son as being the bright light in the room and the life of the party.

“He loved music; he loved dancing with his brother Dominic,” Mark Jacobo said.

Witnesses reportedly told the Jacobo family that the shooting happened after their son questioned another teen who was carrying a gun while they were amongst friends at a small gathering at an apartment complex.

According to the family, witnesses told them that the armed teenager started shooting randomly, and a bullet struck and killed their son.

Stephen Benito Jacobo’s parents said they are grateful that witnesses have come forward, but they remain devastated their son is gone.

Now, they’re leaning on faith to get them through this tough situation.

“I have God, my family, and my boys, and the support from all of my loved ones will get me through,” Antolin said.

The Jacobo family said they are remembering the good times their son had and the messages of support from the community are helping too.

“Stephen was loved so much, and it makes me feel good to see all of the support,” Antolin said.

Jacobo’s family and friends are holding a balloon release in his honor at Red Mountain High School at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Family members said they have also started a GoFundMe to help them with funeral expenses.

Currently, police said there have been no arrests made in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

