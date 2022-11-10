Congressman Kai Kahele presiding over first US House proceedings following election
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressman Kai Kahele is presiding over the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
Kahele is Speaker Pro-Tempore for Thursday’s House proceedings.
“It is my distinct honor to lead these proceedings as this year’s election concludes,” Kahele said, in a statement. “This election has come at a monumental time in our nation’s history and demonstrates that every vote plays a part in shaping our nation’s future.”
The timing is especially appropriate for Kahele, with Friday being Veterans Day.
The 18-year Air Force pilot vet visiting Arlington National Cemetery Thursday to commemorate service members.
