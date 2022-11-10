Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.

Begin saving now for holiday trips

Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card

Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include:

Driving instead of flying

Staying with friends and family instead of hotels

Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

