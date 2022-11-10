CDC/DOH: Survey shows ‘worse health’ after Red Hill fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new follow up survey from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Helath shows health has gotten worse since last year’s fuel spills from the underground Red Hill tanks that tainted the Navy’s drinking water system.

The survey says 9,700 households were potentially exposed to jet fuel in their their tap water after last years fuel spills.

After repeated testing, the state department of health lifted the do not drink advisory around March, but a follow up survey of 986 people in September shows the health impacts could be lingering.

The survey said 41% reported worsening of an existing condition, 31% reported a new diagnosis and 25% reported a new diagnosis with no pre-existing condition.

Almost a third of respondents reported petroleum smells or taste in their tap water.

“29 percent reported smelling or tasting petroleum or seeing a sheen in the past 30 days,” said Daniel Nguyen, Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer, Centers for Disease Control, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

“Many participants report worse health after the incident,” he added.

Previous studies have shown exposure to fuel can cause several symptoms.

“These previous studies show exposure to jet fuel may impact the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract and nervous system. Commonly reported accidental kerosene exposure include difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue and convulsion,” said Nguyen.

Military leaders say the water from the Red Hill well is no longer feeding its Pearl Harbor drinking water system and showing no more signs of contamination.

“We have not seen any indication of detect in the drinking water,” said Capt. Cameron Geertsema, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

Kat McClanahan lives in military housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and says she’s gotten tremors and balance problems since last year’s fuel spills.

“All these families are left to navigate this, dismissed by the military, dismissed by many well intended doctors who don’t understand toxic exposure,’ said McClanahan.

The Centers for Disease Control says people’s mental health also declined since last year’s spills

The Department of Defense Health Agency is working to establish a military clinic dedicated to medical concerns relating to potential exposures.

One civilian physician says community doctors like her don’t feel supported.

“I’ve had some patients come in and tell me their symptoms and didn’t realized the water was contaminated at the time,” said Dr. Melanie Lau.

“It didn’t click until after contamination,” she added.

Click here to see the CDC/Department of Health survey.

