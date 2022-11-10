Tributes
Bomb technicians respond to Kalihi home following report of possible explosive device

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is slated to provide more details after bomb technicians were deployed to a home on Hala Drive in Kalihi on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened about 6 a.m., and the scene has since been cleared.

After responding to the home for a domestic incident, officers were alerted to a possible explosive on the property.

Residents in the area were briefly evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

