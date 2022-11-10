Bomb technicians respond to Kalihi home following report of possible explosive device

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is slated to provide more details after bomb technicians were deployed to a home on Hala Drive in Kalihi on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened about 6 a.m., and the scene has since been cleared.

After responding to the home for a domestic incident, officers were alerted to a possible explosive on the property.

Residents in the area were briefly evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

