Bomb technicians respond to Kalihi home following report of possible explosive device
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is slated to provide more details after bomb technicians were deployed to a home on Hala Drive in Kalihi on Thursday morning.
Police said the incident happened about 6 a.m., and the scene has since been cleared.
After responding to the home for a domestic incident, officers were alerted to a possible explosive on the property.
Residents in the area were briefly evacuated.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.