Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Lahaina brush fire
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots

Latest News

Honolulu physician, Dr. Ira Zunin, sees Hickam resident Kat McClanahan for neurological issues.
Alarming new CDC survey shows ‘worse health’ among those impacted by Red Hill fuel spills
HPD said speed is a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in...
HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area
A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in...
Ukraine: Russia orders retreat from key city of Kherson
Officials added the third printout of election results is likely hours away from being released.
Several races too close to call with thousands of ballots still being processed
Voters line up at Kapolei Hale for in-person voting.
Worker shortage, costs among barriers to adding more Election Day polling places