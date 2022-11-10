3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.

EMS said the three boys — age 15, 17 and 18 — were treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Further details on what led to the crash have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated.

