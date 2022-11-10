Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle...
Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Lahaina
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
File photo
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 near Kualakai Parkway off-ramp
President Biden says he hopes Putin will be more willing to negotiate Brittney Griner's release...
Biden says he 'intends' to get Brittney Griner home