Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department said the eagle was taken to the World Bird Sanctuary near St. Louis for rehabilitation.

Officials said the reporting party mentioned they thought the eagle was hit by a car. After arriving at the World Bird Sanctuary, caregivers determined the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

After a full recovery, the bald eagle will be released back into the wild to its home in central Missouri.

