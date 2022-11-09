PHOTOS: With long lines and sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii.

While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu.

Meanwhile, candidates made their final push to voters as they lined the streets and waved signs.

