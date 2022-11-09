Tributes
PHOTOS: With long lines and sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii

Election Day in Hawaii 2022
Election Day in Hawaii 2022(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii.

While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu.

Meanwhile, candidates made their final push to voters as they lined the streets and waved signs.

Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section.

