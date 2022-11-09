Incumbent Victorino faces retired Judge Bissen in contentious race for Maui mayor

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County voters are gearing up Tuesday to choose who will be their next mayor, and it’s shaping up to be a tight race.

Incumbent Michael Victorino is up against a tough challenger: Retired Judge Richard Bissen.

“We got the train moving. We got the momentum, so why change leadership when you got the momentum moving in the right direction,” said incumbent Michael Victorino.

Victorino has been the mayor of Maui County since January of 2019. Before that, he served as a councilmember from 2006 to 2017.

His challenger is former Prosecuting Attorney and retired Judge Richard Bissen.

“I have fresh ideas. I have leadership background and skills. I haven’t been in office for 14 years,” Bissen said.

Newcomer Bissen beat out Victorino in the primary election, securing about 13,498 votes. But it was close, with Victorino garnering nearly 11,794 votes.

It is expected to be a tight race again for the general election.

“The current administration has had 14 years to try to figure out or try to do. It hasn’t happened yet. People I think are frustrated,” Bissen said.

“The difference is I collaborate, I work well with people, I have built many great relationships throughout this county,” said Victorino.

Traditionally, it’s difficult to beat a sitting mayor.

“Incumbents have real advantages,” said Dick Mayer, a political analyst on Maui. “One is they have name recognition. They’re in office for several years, so they have a lot of name recognition that goes out.”

But it turns out that Maui politics are not so traditional.

“In Maui, we have some interesting situations because incumbents have not always won,” Mayer said.

Out of Maui’s past four mayors, only one was re-elected — Alan Arakawa — when he ran for mayor the second time in 2011. Arakawa only served one term when he first ran for mayor in 2003.

“We’ve had now three cases,” Mayer said. “Kimo Apana, Charmaine Tavares and Alan Arakawa — all of whom lost after one term.”

Both candidates say they are confident heading into Tuesday.

“I think we’ve done a good job and I’m expecting good news on November 8,” Victorino said.

“I feel hopeful. I feel grateful mostly for all the volunteers and helpers and believers,” said Bissen. “We’re gonna just try to finish strong and leave it in the hands of the voters.”

At last check on Saturday, almost 27,000 voters had cast their ballots.

Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

