Incumbent Derek Kawakami soars to reelection in race for Kauai County mayor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Incumbent Derek Kawakami has won reelection, beating his challenger Michael Roven Poiai in the race for Kauai County’s next mayor.

The first election results showed Kawakami leading by a wide margin of 78%, while his opponent, Poai, who has worked for the county for 24 years, received 17% of the votes.

Kawakami looks back at his first term and sees communication during COVID as a win.

He also praises his team’s ability to advance infrastructure projects while pulling off the creation of affordable housing options and transitional housing services.

Kawakami said he will continue to focus on infrastructure in his next term.

Kawakami became mayor of Kauai in 2018.

