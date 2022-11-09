Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor.

“I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the Army.

Fabella says he served in a company of Hawaii boys and some did not make it home. He is proud of making his way to Washington as part of this inaugural honor flight, even if it is an emotional day for him.

“Those people - why we’re here - they did something for everybody,” said Fabella.

28 veterans in total took part in this first ever honor flight. 19 served in the Vietnam War, six in the Korean, and three in World War II.

One of those World War II veterans was Wendall Newman, or Chief. He fought in Normandy.

“It’s great. It’s something different. It’s good to see it,” said Newman, taking in the sights in D.C.

Newman was looking forward to seeing the World War II Memorial - the memorial honoring him and his brothers for their service.

The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight rolled through the memorial making their presence known, making their mark with a lei. Newman does not talk about his service during the war, but the soon to be 100-year-old was appreciative of those who honor it, as a group of school kids shook his hand, thanking him for his service.

The Hawaii Honor Flight makes its way back to Honolulu on Friday.

