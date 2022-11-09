Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.

Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.
Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor.

“I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the Army.

Fabella says he served in a company of Hawaii boys and some did not make it home. He is proud of making his way to Washington as part of this inaugural honor flight, even if it is an emotional day for him.

“Those people - why we’re here - they did something for everybody,” said Fabella.

28 veterans in total took part in this first ever honor flight. 19 served in the Vietnam War, six in the Korean, and three in World War II.

One of those World War II veterans was Wendall Newman, or Chief. He fought in Normandy.

“It’s great. It’s something different. It’s good to see it,” said Newman, taking in the sights in D.C.

Newman was looking forward to seeing the World War II Memorial - the memorial honoring him and his brothers for their service.

The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight rolled through the memorial making their presence known, making their mark with a lei. Newman does not talk about his service during the war, but the soon to be 100-year-old was appreciative of those who honor it, as a group of school kids shook his hand, thanking him for his service.

The Hawaii Honor Flight makes its way back to Honolulu on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Gov. Josh Green clinched a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
Authorities said no homes were damaged, no one was hurt and there were no evacuations.
Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire that has scorched 1,200 acres in Lahaina
Voters line up at Honolulu Hale for in-person voting.
Election Day voters encounter hours-long waits to cast ballots

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
More ballots being processed, potentially changing outcomes of close races
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say